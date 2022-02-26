Today is Saturday February 26, 2022
14 shot, leaving 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2022 at 4:09 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) -- Fourteen people suffered gunshot wounds, one of whom died, after two people exchanged gunshots at a Las Vegas hookah lounge on Saturday, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting at a hookah lounge around 3:15 a.m. When officers responded, they found 14 victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Las Vegas police said.

One man was pronounced dead and two other people are in critical condition, according to police.

The rest of the victims are in stable condition, according to police. Medical personnel transported the victims to UMC and Sunrise hospitals.

Preliminary investigation by police indicated that there was a party at the lounge where the shooting occurred when at least two individuals got into an altercation. They exchanged gunfire during the altercation, striking multiple people, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



