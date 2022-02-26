Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russians frustrated by lack of momentum: US official

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2022 at 10:43 am

What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, what you should know about how and why it started.

Russia’s military launched a long-feared invasion of Ukraine early Thursday, attacking its ex-Soviet neighbor from multiple directions despite warnings of dire consequences from the United States and the international community.

Thursday’s attacks followed weeks of escalating tensions in the region. In a fiery, hourlong speech on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was recognizing the independence of two Russia-backed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region: the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for stoking the crisis and reiterated its demands to NATO that Ukraine pledges to never join the transatlantic defense alliance.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Feb 26, 11:26 am

Russians frustrated by lack of momentum: US official

The Russians have launched more than 250 missiles, mostly short-range ballistic type, a senior defense official told reporters Saturday.

“We continue to see civilian infrastructure and residential areas impacted and damaged by these missile strikes,” the official said.

Though Russian troops are about 30 kilometers north of Kyiv, Russian forces continue to meet more Ukrainian resistance than expected and have failed to take any cities so far, the official said

“We have indications that the Russians are increasingly frustrated by their lack of momentum over the last 24 hours, particularly in the north parts of Ukraine,” the official said. “We continue to see indications of viable Ukrainian resistance.”

“We still believe that Russia has yet to achieve air superiority. Ukrainian air defenses, including aircraft do continue to be operable and continue to engage and deny access to Russian aircraft in places over the country,” the official said.

The official said Russian forces are meeting less resistance in the south and are having more success there than the north.

The official said several thousand Russian troops went ashore in Friday’s amphibious assault from the Sea of Azov to the west of Mariupol, and they’re now heading northeast toward Donbas.

“The Russians are continuing to try to advance on Kherson” in southern Ukraine, the official added.

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv warned on live TV of an immediate fall of the city to Russian forces.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Matt Seyler

Feb 26, 11:05 am

100,000 have crossed from Ukraine into Poland

Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told reporters 100,000 people have crossed from Ukraine into Poland.

For those still in Ukraine, a stricter curfew has been enacted in Kyiv, instructing residents to stay home from 5 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

Feb 26, 10:09 am

Biden responds to Trump calling Putin ‘genius’

President Joe Biden responded to former President Donald Trump’s comments this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine are “genius.”

“I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin’s a genius as I do when he called himself a stable genius,” Biden said in a pre-recorded interview with Brian Tyler Cohen.

.@POTUS on Donald Trump calling Putin “savvy” and “genius” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin’s a genius as I do when he called himself a stable genius.” pic.twitter.com/H1Q1UVK8r9

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 26, 2022

In a radio interview this week, Trump said it was “genius” that Putin declared a portion of Ukraine independent.

“Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen,” Trump said on the conservative talk radio program “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

“Here’s a guy who’s very savvy,” Trump said. “I know him very well. Very, very well.”

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez

Feb 26, 9:49 am

What US will provide Ukraine in new $350M military aid package

The new package of $350 million in assistance to Ukraine will include “anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, body armor, and related equipment in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders facing down Russia’s unprovoked attack,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

It’s not clear how the equipment will be provided to the Ukrainian military.

He said this brings total U.S. security assistance approved for Ukraine in the last year to $1 billion.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

