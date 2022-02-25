Today is Friday February 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-San Antonio officer indicted for firing at juveniles

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juveniles suspected of trying to open car doors. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Oscar Cruz Jr. was indicted on a count of deadly conduct with a firearm. Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. Cruz tried to detain a juvenile while responding to a call about juveniles pulling on vehicle door handles. Cruz chased the youth on foot when another juvenile threw a rock that hit him in the face. Cruz fired two shots at the fleeing youths and missed them. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design