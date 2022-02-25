Probe moves forward in fatal hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 1:41 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department was able to determine the car that likely killed a woman in a hit-and-run on North Broadway in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, police believe that a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry may have hit Kelsey Hise, 30, on Feb. 19 around 7:30 p.m. She was found on N. Broadway Avenue near Queen Street and later died from her injuries. Police do not know the color of the vehicle, but they are urging the public to look out and call about any vehicle with damage to the front end with a broken mirror. Anyone with information should contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

