Double fatal shooting under investigation

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 1:27 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into a double fatal shooting. Officials say around 11:15 Friday morning, a deputy saw a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near the intersection of Hwy. 155 South. The vehicle was still running and a female was sitting in the front seat with a handgun. After removing the handgun, authorities say the deputy realized that the female and a male who was in the back seat were both dead. The deputy secured the vehicle and called for assistance. Officials say more information will be revealed “as it becomes suitable for release.”

