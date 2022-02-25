Today is Friday February 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler group plans Black History Month program

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler group plans Black History Month programTYLER — Black History Month continues in Tyler Saturday with the African American Cultural Events Committee City-Wide Annual Black History Program. Guest speaker is technology executive, investor, and author James Mobley (pictured). Tickets are $30 for the event, set for 6:00 p.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, you can call (903) 571-2469 or (903) 944-2279, or email aacec7@gmail.com.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design