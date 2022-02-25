Tyler group plans Black History Month program

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 1:29 pm

TYLER — Black History Month continues in Tyler Saturday with the African American Cultural Events Committee City-Wide Annual Black History Program. Guest speaker is technology executive, investor, and author James Mobley (pictured). Tickets are $30 for the event, set for 6:00 p.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, you can call (903) 571-2469 or (903) 944-2279, or email aacec7@gmail.com.

Go Back