Trial date set for former principal

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 12:27 pm

NECHES — The former Neches Elementary School principal charged with interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor now has a jury trial date of March 14. According to our news partner KETK, Kimberlyn Snider is facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. She was indicted on these charges early last year. She allegedly interfered with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted. The sheriff’s office has said that the minor in question was not a student in the elementary school.

Last year, Snider pleaded not guilty on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly interfering with a criminal investigation. The case has seen many twists and turns, including the district suing the Texas Attorney General’s office and a TEA investigation into Snider’s conduct as an educator.

