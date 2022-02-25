Roberts comments on COVID numbers, BA-2 variant

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 11:27 am

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts remains guardedly upbeat about new COVID numbers for his area. Declining new case and community spread figures are among the highlights. Roberts also points out that hospital patient numbers in the region have now dropped to 114 from the 136 reported Monday. But Roberts says officials are keeping an eye on the recently discovered BA-2 variant, which he says accounts for roughly 3.9 per cent of coronavirus cases nationwide according to the CDC. And he reminds you to get vaccinated — if you haven’t already — as COVID remains a threat. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

