Democratic leader’s comment stirs controversy

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 10:46 am

TYLER — A comment from a Smith County Democratic leader is stirring controversy on both sides of the aisle. Nancy Nichols is a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee. According to our news partner KETK, Nichols referred to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Tyler as “the chocolate side of town” during a Zoom call. Though she immediately apologized, both Democrats and Republicans are calling for her resignation. A press conference on the issue is scheduled for 11:00 Saturday morning. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

