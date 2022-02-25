Today is Friday February 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fears of US gas prices spiking amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 9:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Artit Fongfung / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The stock market has been up and down this week amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and while we are likely to see more volatility in Wall Street in the days ahead, experts say the main effect of this crisis in the U.S. will be at the gas pump.

The national average price for gas is inching its way towards $4 a gallon. And, as ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton explains, “the effects could be even more wide ranging than just gas for your car.”

“The price of airline tickets may also go higher if carriers pass the extra cost of higher jet fuel onto passengers,” Bolton says. “Home heating prices are likely to rise, as well, as are food prices even from their current pandemic highs, since transporting food costs more as diesel for the trucks will be more expensive.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design