Today is Friday February 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Harrison County officials searching for missing man

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 8:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Harrison County officials searching for missing manMARSHALL — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, a truck belonging to 38-year-old Brandon Phillips was found near Hallsville and investigators say that it was found “in a manner that [they] believe he left the location on foot.” The statement did not say how long Phillips has been missing. If you see Phillips or have information on his whereabouts please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design