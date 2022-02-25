Harrison County officials searching for missing man

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 8:24 am

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, a truck belonging to 38-year-old Brandon Phillips was found near Hallsville and investigators say that it was found “in a manner that [they] believe he left the location on foot.” The statement did not say how long Phillips has been missing. If you see Phillips or have information on his whereabouts please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

