Amanda Kloots tests positive for COVID-19, will miss ‘The Talk’ while in quarantine

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 8:03 am

Amanda Kloots, host of CBS' The Talk, announced on Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 following a recent trip to Mexico.

Kloots — whose husband, Nick Cordero, died of COVID-related complications in July 2020 — also confirmed that she would be missing The Talk while she quarantines.

"My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," Kloots, 39, shared on Instagram. "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease."

"I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning," she continued. "This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic."

Kloots went on to say that she plans on using her time in quarantine to potty-train her two-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, whom she shared with Cordero.

"I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" Kloots wrote. "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please share below."

