In Brief: Sally Kellerman dead; Tarantino moving to small-screen with ‘Justified’, and more

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 7:43 am

Actress Sally Kellerman, best known for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of U.S. Army Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s 1970 black comedy M*A*S*H, died Thursday at a Los Angeles assisted care facility after a battle with dementia, her son, Jack Krane, tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 84. Kellerman also had memorable roles in the second Star Trek pilot episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” in which she portrayed Dr. Elizabeth Dehner, a Starfleet officer aboard the USS Enterprise. She played free-spirited college literature professor Diane Turner, the love interest of Rodney Dangerfield’s obnoxious businessman, Thornton Melon, in 1986's Back to School. Kellerman also guest-starred on numerous 1960s TV shows, including The Outer Limits, 12 O’Clock High, Ben Casey, That Girl and Mannix, and was a familiar and prolific voice-over talent, narrating commercials for Mercedes-Benz, Revlon and Hidden Valley Ranch...

Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to direct one or two episodes of Justified: City Primeval, sources tell Deadline. The followup to the FX crime drama Justified stars Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The show returns to Givens’ story eight years after he left Kentucky and now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. Justified ran from 2010-2015, was nominated for eight Emmys, winning two, in the Guest Actor category for actress Margo Martindale and actor Jeremy Davies...

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot has been tapped for the lead role in the CBS drama pilot Cal Fire, according to Variety. Thieriot reportedly co-wrote the story for the series, which is inspired by his life growing up in Northern California. He will also serve as an executive producer in the hope that Thieriot will be able to star in both series should Cal Fire gets picked up. Cal Fire follows young convict Bode Donovan who, along with other inmates, works alongside firefighters in return for redemption and shortened prison sentences...

Deadline reports that Grey's Anatomy regular Richard Flood, who has played Dr. Cormac Hayes for the past three seasons, is leaving the long-running medical drama. In Thursday’s midseason premiere, Hayes handed Bailey his resignation and told her that he was returning to Ireland with his kids. Flood's final episode will reportedly air next week...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back