Today is Friday February 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Oilers star receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 6:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73. Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977. Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. Burrough grew up in Jacksonville, starring at William M. Raines High School. He played football and ran track at Texas Southern.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design