Families concerned after deaths in Houston police crashes

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 4:35 am
HOUSTON (AP) – The families of two Houston residents killed in a series of recent traffic accidents involving local law enforcement say they believe their loved ones’ deaths are part of an ongoing problem with police pursuits and driver training for officers. But the head of the Houston police union says he doesn’t believe there was any malice in the recent series of crashes. Charles Payne was one of three individuals who have died since December in a string of crashes involving Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Also killed were Michael Wayne Jackson on Dec. 4 as he stood on a sidewalk and Autrey Davis, who died Jan. 12 after a Harris County sheriff’s deputy collided with her car while chasing a robbery suspect.



