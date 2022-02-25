Today is Friday February 25, 2022
Texas clinics battle strict abortion law as legal hopes dim

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2022 at 4:34 am
DALLAS (AP) – The nation’s strictest abortion law went before the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday but an attorney representing abortion clinics said he no longer sees a way in this case to halt the law. The Austin-based court took no immediate action over Texas’ restrictive law, which since September has banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and has resulted in a sharp drop of abortions across the state. But an attorney for abortion clinics said that even the court’s best-case ruling for them wouldn’t undo the law that is enforced by private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more by suing doctors who perform abortions.



