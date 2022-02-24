Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oil rig fire breaks out in Texas; trapped workers rescued

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 3:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SABINE PASS (AP) – Authorities say a fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers until they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter. A Coast Guard spokesman says the fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at a shipyard in Sabine Pass, where the Texas-Louisiana border meets the Gulf of Mexico. Video from KBMT-TV in nearby Beaumont showed the Coast Guard helicopter shuttling between the burning platform and another platform nearby, plucking the trapped workers from danger. Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson says no workers were injured. The cause of the fire was being investigated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design