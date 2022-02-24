Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
‘Full House’ cast members reuniting at 90s Con

February 24, 2022
L-R -- Bure, Barber, Coulier -- Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Dave CoulierCandace Cameron BureAndrea Barber and Scott Weinger from Full House will be back under the same roof in March, which will be two months after the January death of Tanner family patriarch Bob Saget.

The stars will be on hand at Connecticut's Hartford Convention Center for the first-ever 90s Con, which runs March 11, 12 & 13. 

For those looking for even more of a throwback, Neve Campbell from the Scream movies and Party of Five will also be there, as well as Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle from Boy Meets WorldJoey Lawrence from Gimme A Break and BlossomJo Marie Payton from Family Matters and The Proud Family; AJ McLean from The Backstreet Boys ; and Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, among many others.

You can buy your tickets and get more info at Thats4Entertainment.com/90scon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



