UT Tyler included as UT regents establish tuition assistance endowment

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 1:42 pm

AUSTIN — UT Tyler is included as the UT System Board of Regents and Chancellor James B. Milliken announce the creation of a $300 million endowment to help undergraduate students at UT institutions pay for college. The “Promise Plus” program will provide tuition assistance to eligible students at seven UT institutions: UT Arlington, UT Dallas, UT El Paso, UT Permian Basin, UT Rio Grande Valley, UT San Antonio and UT Tyler. In 2019, regents created a $167 million endowment to provide a significant increase in tuition support for students at UT Austin, according to a news release. The funding was generated by what officials term a series of prudent investments by UT System financial officers that produced higher-than-expected returns over the past fiscal year.

“We are committed to increasing the affordability of a college education for more Texans by lowering the out-of-pocket cost of a UT degree for qualified students,” Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said as quoted in a news release. “This is an investment in our students, in public higher education, and the state of Texas.”

Go Back