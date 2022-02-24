Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
Wintry weather disrupts travel across the heartland

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 12:11 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents, including one in Kentucky that killed a toddler. Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas braced for an ice storm Thursday. The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, while another area of freezing rain was expected to hit south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 6 inches possible through Saturday morning.



