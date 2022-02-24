Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
CHISD to hold town hall meetings, releases video on bond proposal

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 11:36 am
CHISD to hold town hall meetings, releases video on bond proposalCHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD will host seven town hall meetings and has published a bond proposition video for public viewing. The district’s board voted this month to call a bond election for May 7. The bond package includes two propositions totaling $125,240,000 with proposed projects at every campus and the Operations and Transportation facility. The district will host one meeting at every campus and a virtual meeting. Translations for Spanish-speaking community members will be available at each meeting. Click here for full details.



