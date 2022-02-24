City Council addresses housing, sewer issues

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 12:31 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council addresses housing and sewer issues in its Wednesday meeting. The Council adopted a resolution of support for Celebration Tyler, a proposed new development for people aged 62 years and older. The Council also voted to update the North End Residential Building Incentives Program, including addition of the St. Louis Community as a target area. And the Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for sanitary sewer system capacity upgrades, with an eye on reducing sanitary sewer overflows and more. For details, go to this link and scroll down to “Tyler News.”

