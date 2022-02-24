Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City Council addresses housing, sewer issues

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City Council addresses housing issuesTYLER — The Tyler City Council addresses housing and sewer issues in its Wednesday meeting. The Council adopted a resolution of support for Celebration Tyler, a proposed new development for people aged 62 years and older. The Council also voted to update the North End Residential Building Incentives Program, including addition of the St. Louis Community as a target area. And the Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for sanitary sewer system capacity upgrades, with an eye on reducing sanitary sewer overflows and more. For details, go to this link and scroll down to “Tyler News.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design