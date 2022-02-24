Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
No students injured after Tyler ISD bus crashed into pole

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 9:02 am
No students injured after Tyler ISD bus crashed into poleTYLER — No students were injured after a Tyler ISD bus crashed early Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said the bus hit a pole at Old Jacksonville Highway and Rice Road. There were some high school students on board, but no injuries were reported. A release from the school said Bus 34 was involved and that bus 42 was also delayed as they were offering assistance and took the students to Tyler Legacy. Records show that the call about the crash came into first responders around 7:40 a.m. All students were safe and in school by 8:30 a.m.



