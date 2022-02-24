In Brief: NBC renews ‘Blacklist’ for season 10; Tom Brady making a movie, and more

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 8:30 am

The Blacklist has nabbed an early 10th-season renewal from NBC, star and executive producer James Spader announced during a visit to The Tonight Show on Tuesday. The show's current ninth season has reached 22 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. The Blacklist, which also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix, returns to its familiar 8 p.m. ET Friday night slot starting this week. The first nine episodes have been airing on Thursday nights as a result of the Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense falling through...

After three seasons at CBS, the U.S. version of the reality dating competition Love Island is moving to Peacock, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. Peacock has ordered two new seasons of the series, the first of which is set to shoot in California and premiere in the summer. Love Island features group of singles searching for love while living together in one villa. They couple and re-couple week to week, with uncoupled contestants being eliminated. Each season's winning couple wins a cash prize...

Donny Davis, the comic and impersonator who was a frequent guest on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately and performed on stage in Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me, was found dead by police inside his room at Vegas’ Resorts World hotel and casino on Wednesday, according to KLAS. He was 43. A cause of death was not disclosed. Davis also appeared on film in Tommy Chong's 2017 comedy It’s Gawd! and the 2013 film Pain & Gain starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie...

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement after 22 seasons earlier this month, will produce and appear in a football-themed road trip movie titled 80 for Brady, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film centers on four best friends and New England Patriots fans -- played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field -- who take a trip to Super Bowl 51 to see Brady play, and the chaos that ensues. Production is due to begin this spring...

Dollface actress Tanisha Harper is joining ABC’s long-running soap opera General Hospital as a new series regular, replacing Briana Nicole Henry as Jordan Ashford, according to Deadline. The Jordan Ashford role was initially played by Vinessa Antoine from 2014-2018, who was replaced by Henry until last September, when she announced that it was time for her “to move on” from the series. General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 14 times...

Netflix has dropped a sneak peak of Ryan Murphy's The Andy Warhol Diaries, a six-part documentary about the iconic artist. The project, according to the trailer, uses an AI program to recreate Warhol’s voice to “narrate” the writing in his diaries. Director Andrew Rossi tells Entertainment Weekly that he used a text-to-speech algorithm that would to mimic Warhol's native Pittsburgh accent and cadence. He then had actor Bill Irwin record the lines, and combined it with the digital voice to come as close as possible to Warhol. The Andy Warhol Diaries premieres March 9 on Netflix...

