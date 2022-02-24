Report: Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

According to public records obtained by TMZ, the actress gave birth recently in Los Angeles County. The sex and date of birth are unknown.

Lawrence, 31, and Maroney, 37, who wed in a Rhode Island ceremony in 2019, confirmed they were expecting in September 2021. Shortly after the confirmation, the Hunger Games alum shared that she hopes to keep her child out of the spotlight.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in November. "I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

