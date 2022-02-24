Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/22

Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/22Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 4:59 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Dallas 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn 77, Mississippi 64
Kentucky 71, LSU 66
Duke 65, Virginia 61
Providence 99, Xavier 92
Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
Houston 81, Tulane 67
Texas 75, TCU 66
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.