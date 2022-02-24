Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/22

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 4:59 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Dallas 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn 77, Mississippi 64
Kentucky 71, LSU 66
Duke 65, Virginia 61
Providence 99, Xavier 92
Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
Houston 81, Tulane 67
Texas 75, TCU 66

