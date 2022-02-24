Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Dallas 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn 77, Mississippi 64

Kentucky 71, LSU 66

Duke 65, Virginia 61

Providence 99, Xavier 92

Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67

Houston 81, Tulane 67

Texas 75, TCU 66

