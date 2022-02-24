Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia claims it neutralized Ukraine military infrastructure

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 4:43 am

By Morgan Winsor,Libby Cathey, Meredith Deliso, Nadine El-Bawab, Emily Shapiro, Julia Jacobo, Ivan Pereira, Mark Osborne, and Celia Darrough

Russia announced early Thursday that military operations have begun in Ukraine, kicking off a long-feared attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

After weeks of escalating tensions in the region, Ukraine took steps to brace for a possible Russian invasion, declaring a nationwide state of emergency and calling up 36,000 military reservists. Meanwhile, a number of nations around the world, including the United States, have announced economic sanctions against Russia. Thursday’s attack followed a fiery, hourlong speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week, when the leader announced he was recognizing the independence of two Russia-backed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region: the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In the days leading up to the invasion, U.S. officials estimated that some 190,000 Russian troops and pro-Russian separatist forces were massed near Ukraine’s borders.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for stoking the crisis and reiterated its demands to NATO that Ukraine pledges to never join the transatlantic defense alliance. While the full scope of the military operations was unclear, Putin said in a televised address early Thursday that his “plans do not not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories,” but he also warned outside countries not to interfere.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Feb 24, 4:49 am

3 Ukrainian border guards are 1st reported deaths from Russian attack

At least three Ukrainian border guards were killed near the southern port city of Skadovsk on Thursday morning after a commandant’s headquarters was shelled by a Russian helicopter, according to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service.

They are the first reported deaths after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine early Thursday.

An unknown number of personnel were also wounded, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said in a statement on its official Facebook page, noting that the border guards in the area were still fighting.

-ABC News’ Julia Drozd

Feb 24, 3:26 am

EU urges Russia to ‘immediately cease’ attack on Ukraine

Leaders of the European Union are urging Russia to “immediately cease” its attack on Ukraine, saying “such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine,” European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement Thursday. “By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability. We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.”

They noted that EU leaders will meet later Thursday “to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action.” They said von der Leyen “will outline a further sanctions package being finalized by the European Commission and which the Council will swiftly adopt.”

In on-camera statements Thursday, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, pledged to “adopt a stronger package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented.”

Von der Leyen added that the EU “will not let President Putin tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over the past decades.”

“Ukraine will prevail,” she said.

-ABC News’ Anastasia Bagaeva, Ines de la Cuetara and Aicha El Hammar Castano

Feb 24, 2:41 am

Pro-Russian separatists claim to be taking territories in eastern Ukraine

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region claimed Thursday that their forces are taking over Ukrainian government-controlled territories amid a Russian invasion.

Ivan Filiponenko, a representative of the military department of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said in a statement that militia units have begun “artillery preparation and an operation to liberate the temporarily occupied territories.”

Meanwhile, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russia’s Interfax news agency that “forces are delivering strikes on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the entire line of contact, using all weapons that are available to them.”

Separatist leaders want to control all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Donbas. But they currently only have about a third, with the rest controlled by Ukraine.

-ABC News’ Tanya Stukalova

Feb 24, 2:03 am

Russia claims to have neutralized some of Ukraine’s military infrastructure

Russia claimed Thursday to have neutralized some of Ukraine’s military infrastructure amid an attack on the country.

“The military infrastructure of air bases of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has been rendered inoperable,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. “Air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been suppressed.”

The Russian defense ministry further alleged that Ukrainian forces on the border “are offering no resistance to Russian units.”

PHOTO: Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in the region.

Carlos Barria/ReutersCarlos Barria/Reuters

Meanwhile, a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claimed that five Russian planes and a helicopter had been shot down.

“Reports of foreign media on a Russian aircraft allegedly downed on the Ukrainian territory have nothing to do with the reality,” the Russian defense ministry said Thursday.

PHOTO: Damaged radar arrays and other equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russia launched an attack on the country.

Sergei Grits/APSergei Grits/AP

ABC News could not independently verify the claims on either side.

-ABC News’ Tanya Stukalova

