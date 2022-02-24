Today is Thursday February 24, 2022
Texan pleads guilty to hate-crime attack on Asian family

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 4:32 am
MIDLAND (AP) – A West Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime charges relating to an attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store. In a statement, federal prosecutors say Jose Gomez III could get life imprisonment for his Wednesday guilty plea to three hate-crime counts from his March 2020 attack at a Midland Sam’s Club. The 21-year-old Midland man admitted taking a knife from a store display and slashing Bawi Cung, his 6-year-old son and a store employee who tried to intervene. Gomez said he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and mistook the Burmese family for Chinese.



