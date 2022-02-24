Deputy killed, suspect wounded in Houston mall shooting

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2022 at 4:30 am

HOUSTON (AP) – An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect wounded in shootings in a Houston shopping mall. The Wednesday afternoon shooting happened in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston. Details on what led to the shootings not immediately known, but Constable Roy Rogers of San Jacinto County Precinct 1 says the officer shot was one of his deputies. There was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition. San Jacinto County is about 45 miles north of Houston.

