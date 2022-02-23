Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman’s recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.

Gansey’s climb completes a remarkable rise in the Cavaliers’ front office: a Cleveland high school player hired as an intern in basketball operations in 2011, who now moves into the GM role under Altman.

Gansey, 39, has played a significant part in the franchise’s renaissance, including the drafting of lottery picks Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, and trades that landed Cleveland All-Star center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said in a team statement. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”

Gansey played college basketball for St. Bonaventure and West Virginia after his high school career at Olmsted Falls, a Cleveland suburb.

A member of WVU’s Sports Hall of Fame, Gansey played four seasons of professional basketball in Europe and the D-League before retiring in 2011 and joining the Cavaliers as an intern. He moved up quickly, becoming the G League Executive of the Year in 2018 as GM of the Cavaliers’ affiliate in Canton, Ohio.

In addition to Gansey, Altman also announced the promotions of Brandon Weems to assistant general manager from his previous title as senior director of player personnel; Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations from his previous title as basketball chief of staff/team counsel; and Jon Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy and personnel from his previous title of senior director of strategy and research.

