Benedict Cumberbatch getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Marvel movie star and Academy Award-nominated The Power of the Dog actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting that famously long famous name set in stone.

Cumberbatch will receive the 2,714th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday morning, in an award ceremony at which his Star Trek: Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will honor him.

"Benedict Cumberbatch career spans across genres," says Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "[H]e is one of England's prized exports, and we are proud to welcome him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

The Doctor Strange lead's star will be located at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard; the ceremony will be livestreamed exclusively at WalkofFame.com.

