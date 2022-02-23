“The end arrives sooner than you think” — Netflix announces ‘Ozark”s final seven episodes will drop April 29

Netflix

With an intense preview clip of the footage to come, Netflix has announced that the final seven episodes of its gritty drama Ozark will premiere on April 29.

In the teaser, the series' two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore, can be seen driving, tears in her eyes. As she speaks in a voiceover, flashes of upcoming scenes play out, including Ruth threatening Jason Bateman's and Laura Linney's characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde, with a shotgun.

We also see Ruth turning on a light to reveal a massive pile of likely laundered cartel cash.

In the voiceover, she says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death. And in the case of a Langmore, not soon enough."

Having arrived at her destination, Ruth focuses on a pistol on the passenger's seat, as the screen fades to black, replaced by a legend reading, "The end arrives sooner than you think."

The first part of the hit show's fourth and final season debuted on the streaming service January 21.

