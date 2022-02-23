Breaking News: Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 3:29 pm

Breaking News: Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to a 14-month low, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.6% led by losses in Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%. U.S. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices. A potential war in eastern Europe has added to investors’ concerns about the global economy.

Go Back