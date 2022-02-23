Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to a 14-month low, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.6% led by losses in Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%. U.S. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices. A potential war in eastern Europe has added to investors’ concerns about the global economy.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design