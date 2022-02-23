Fire department cleared to pursue grant funding for ordnance disposal

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 12:57 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council has approved an item allowing the Tyler Fire Department to apply for and accept grants for a remote control robot for the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Regional Response Team. The grants collectively total $49,993.50. Officials say the fire department will pursue the money through the Office of the Texas Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division and the State Homeland Security Program, as managed by the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG). for the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Regional Response Team.

“This additional piece of equipment will assist in safe identification, the rendering safe of unexploded ordnance (UXO’s) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” said Fire Chief David Coble as quoted in a news release. “At this time our bomb team is fully accredited, operational and has already made several calls that fall within our response area.” The grant would also fund and support the EOD to service 14 counties in the ETCOG region. The team will also respond to additional areas at the request of other governmental agencies and the State of Texas as needed, according to the release.

