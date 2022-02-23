Texas responds to wintry weather

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 12:43 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Hundreds of flights have been canceled at the busy Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains. The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than eight inches possible through Saturday morning. Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where crews began treating runways overnight.

