‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 12:17 pm
Sony Pictures/Matt Kennedy

While the movie is still raking in the dough in theaters, fans apparently can't wait to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home.

The $1.83 billion-grossing Sony film has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of Vudu, Fandango's video-on-demand service, besting previous pre-order champ Avengers: Endgame.

No Way Home will be released for rent or purchase on Blu-ray and streaming in SD, HDX and 4K UHD formats on Tuesday, March 22.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the third highest-grossing movie ever, domestically. The film starring Tom Holland, ZendayaWillem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx, as well as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, currently only ranks under Avengers: Endgame and Avatar-- two movies that didn't have to compete with a pandemic for their box office earnings.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has teased the 80 minutes' worth of special features that will be made available on Blu-ray and digital when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into your living room, including behind-the-scenes peeks at the movie's amazing stunts, a gag reel, interviews and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



