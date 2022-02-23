Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 1:14 pm

Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes: Because of wintry weather in the area, the following weather-related closings have been announced. Keep checking this post for an updated list as more entities announce possible delays and closings. Please use this email address: closings@ktbb.com to send us your closings or delays.

Rains ISD – Early release at 1 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. start on Thursday, all extracurricular activities for Wednesday evening postponed or canceled

Eustace ISD – Early release at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. start on Thursday

Fruitvale ISD – Closed on Thursday

Mabank ISD – Early release at 2 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. start on Thursday

Our news partner KETK is assisting in this report.

