City celebrates MLK improvement project

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 11:23 am

TYLER — City of Tyler leaders, in collaboration with the City’s Engineering Services Department and Texas College, celebrated the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard improvement project on Tuesday. According to a news release, the $2 million project allowed for the installation of about 1.75 miles of sidewalks with ADA accessible ramps, crosswalks, signal improvements at North Palace Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near Border Avenue, historic light poles, and Texas College banners along the street from West Gentry Parkway to North Broadway Avenue. Officials say the vision for the project started in 2009 with the Texas College Area Development Plan and continued with the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, which outlines North End Revitalization, a plan for balanced growth initiatives throughout Tyler with specific efforts concentrated in Tyler’s North End.

“The planning phase of this project included a stakeholder meeting and a Texas College student focus group meeting in which students discussed key issues regarding housing, transportation, land use needs and student habits,” said District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar. “At that time, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard had no sidewalks, no bike lanes, and limited clearly marked crosswalks.”

The City also honored the contributions of engineers on the City’s staff by acknowledging Engineers Week, Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, 2022. Engineers Week was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951. The week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers, according to a news release.

The project is funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.

