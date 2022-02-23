In Brief: ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ lead Critics Choice Super Awards, and more

The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced the nominees for the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home lead the film nominations, with five apiece. Two of the three Peter Parkers -- Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland -- landed acting nods. Zack Snyder’s Justice League also snagged nominations in the best superhero movie category alongside Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man and The Suicide Squad. On the TV side, Paramount Plus’ Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass led with six each. Disney+ dominated the superhero categories with multiple nominations for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki and WandaVision. The winners will be announced on March 17. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Aziz Ansari, who created the Netflix series Master of None, will write, produce, direct and star alongside Bill Murray in as yet untitled comedic drama for Searchlight Pictures, according to Variety. The project is being adapted from Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, which centers on aging, patients’ anxieties regarding death, and doctor’s tendencies to fall back on false hope -- as having the potential to “change medicine -- and lives.” Plot details have not been announced, nor have Ansari or Murray's roles been revealed...

Universal has unveiled a first-look photo from Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller Oppenheimer, about J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of the atomic bomb, and announced the addition of Kenneth Branagh to its already star-studded cast, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated Belfast filmmaker joins previously announced stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Michael Angarano. Production is now underway...

