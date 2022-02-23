‘Martin’ TV series getting 30th anniversary reunion special for BET

Martin Lawrence and his TV series crew are back together again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his self-titled sitcom. Taping for reunion special began Sunday; it'll air on BET+ later this year.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said in a statement. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Lawrence and Tisha Campbell, who portrayed his girlfriend Gina, both won NAACP Image Awards for their roles in the show. Martin also won Outstanding Comedy Series in 1994 and 1995. Martin aired from 1992-1997.

In addition to Martin and Tina, the reunion will also feature Tichina Arnold, who starred as Pam, and Carl Anthony Payne II, who played Cole. You can expect some very emotional moments as the fifth regular cast member, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, is remembered. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

