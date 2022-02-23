Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


How to keep bills down as gas prices soar

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Gas prices are continuing to soar with no relief in sight.

The national average price per gallon now stands at $3.53, the highest it’s been since 2014, and experts expect that number to keep going up.

So what can you do to save some money the next time you need to fill up your tank? ABC News’ Gio Benitez appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to share some tricks you can use at the pump:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design