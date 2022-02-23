Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oscars won’t air all categories live this year

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 5:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/AMPAS

Eight major Oscars will not be presented live on this year's show in an effort to present a more TV friendly telecast, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

The awards will be given out an hour ahead of time, edited down, and then cut into the live telecast. However, the Academy points out that everyone will still have their “Oscar moment” -- all nominees will still have their names read in their categories, and all winners will have their acceptance speeches televised.

Those categories being handed out earlier in the ceremony are for Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action) and Sound.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards airs March 22 on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design