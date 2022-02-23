Oscars won’t air all categories live this year

Eight major Oscars will not be presented live on this year's show in an effort to present a more TV friendly telecast, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

The awards will be given out an hour ahead of time, edited down, and then cut into the live telecast. However, the Academy points out that everyone will still have their “Oscar moment” -- all nominees will still have their names read in their categories, and all winners will have their acceptance speeches televised.

Those categories being handed out earlier in the ceremony are for Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action) and Sound.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards airs March 22 on ABC.

