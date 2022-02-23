Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 4:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Nashville 6, Florida 4
NY Islanders 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83
UConn 71, Villanova 69
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42
Tennessee 80, Missouri 61
Arkansas 82, Florida 74
Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72
Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design