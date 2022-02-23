Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22

Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 4:53 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Nashville 6, Florida 4
NY Islanders 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3 (SO)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83
UConn 71, Villanova 69
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42
Tennessee 80, Missouri 61
Arkansas 82, Florida 74
Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72
Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60
