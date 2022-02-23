Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Nashville 6, Florida 4

NY Islanders 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 3 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83

UConn 71, Villanova 69

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42

Tennessee 80, Missouri 61

Arkansas 82, Florida 74

Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72

Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

