Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 of 19 Austin officers charged were in cases that settled

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Documents made public show two of the 19 Austin police officers indicted for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice were involved in cases that the city paid millions of dollars to settle. The release of the documents Tuesday by the Travis County District Attorney’s office was the first time details including names of the officers charged were made public since prosecutors announced last week that a grand jury had decided the officers should face first-degree felonies. All of the officers are charged with aggravated assault by a public servant over the injuries of a total of 10 people. The charges came days after the Austin City Council approved a total of $10 million in settlements for two people injured by police in the protests.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design