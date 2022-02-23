Today is Wednesday February 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Josh Hamilton pleads to misdemeanor in daughter-assault case

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2022 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – One-time Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a case arising from an altercation with his teenage daughter. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office says Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful restraint under a plea deal that dismisses a 2020 felony indictment for injury to a child. State District Judge Mike Thomas fined Hamilton $500 and ordered him to pay court costs, do community service and attend parenting and anger management classes. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design