Jarvis Landry says he’d ‘like to stay’ with Browns

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 6:14 pm

By JAKE TROTTER

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted Tuesday that he would “like to stay” in Cleveland, but added that he is confident he can still be a piece for another team in “winning a championship.”

Landry struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 season, beginning with, as he noted in the Twitter thread, a Week 2 knee sprain.

He finished the season with 52 catches while playing in 12 games. Landry had just 570 yards receiving with only two receiving touchdowns.

Landry did not do an interview with reporters through the team the rest of the season, following wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s release in early November. Landry and Beckham are close friends dating back to their time together playing at LSU.

On Twitter, Landry explained why he stayed silent as the Browns struggled down the stretch on the way to an 8-9 finish, saying he was “focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.”

Landry is not a free agent but has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

