An “incredibly grateful” Wendy Williams thanks producers, fans, following show announcement

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 5:06 pm

ABC

Via her spokesperson Howard Bragman, Wendy Williams responded to the news that her eponymous talk show would be ending this season, and that current substitute host Sherri Shepherd would be carrying the torch permanently.

As reported, producers Debmar-Mercury will launch Sherri in The Wendy Williams Show's syndicated time slots beginning in the fall.

Williams hasn't been on her show since this season began, as she's been dealing with health problems. Fill-in hosts, including Shepherd, have been talking in her stead.

"It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues," the statement began. "She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time."

The statement continued, "She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television -- you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's The Maybe Wendy Show."

The note from Bragman concludes, "[Williams] understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back