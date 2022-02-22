‘Weird’ all right: Roku releases first picture of Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird” Al Yankovic

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 4:56 pm

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Streaming service Roku has released the first official picture of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the biopic of Grammy-winning song-parody master "Weird" Al Yankovic.

The shot shows Daniel as Al, in a curly fright wig, wearing one of Yankovic's trademarks, a loud Hawaiian shirt, while rocking out on an accordion. "Your first look at #WEIRD is here," the network announced, referencing the film's title, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

As previously reported, "The biopic holds nothing back," according to a press statement from the streaming network, "exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The release further notes, cheekily, "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

There's no release date yet for the film, which will stream exclusively on Roku.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back