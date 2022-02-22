TxDOT preparing roads for possible wintry conditions

TYLER — TxDOT crews are getting ahead of the winter storm forecast for East Texas by preparing roadways around the eight-county district for potentially icy conditions. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice begins Wednesday morning, according to a news release. I-20 and other major roadways will be treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm, according to the release. TxDOT personnel are monitoring forecasts and weather conditions and will respond as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel when possible. Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at this link. Get statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

