Lawyer: Man accused of girl’s shooting death not a “monster”

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 3:54 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston say he’s not a “monster” but a family man who is devastated by her death. Lawyers for Tony Earls along with his wife on Monday called the Feb. 14 fatal shooting of Arlene Alvarez a tragedy but argued Earls wasn’t reckless when he fired at a truck he thought was tied to the robber. The truck was actually carrying Alvarez and her family. Earls’ wife and lawyers accused the robber of being the person responsible for Arlene’s death. But the girl’s family and their attorney say Earls’ actions weren’t justified. Earls has been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death.

